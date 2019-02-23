In loving memory of Carolyn Amelia Olgaard, age 65, who passed away peacefully at her home on Feb 13, 2019.
Carolyn was born April 25, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Lawrence and Sylvia Macciomei. She met her beloved husband, Bradley in 1973 at Westover AFB, MA. They were married January 26, 1974 at Westover AFB, Massachusetts. As a military spouse she traveled the world and moved to Florida in 1994. After Bradley retired in 1998 they remained in Florida and moved to Crestview in 2005. She enjoyed her life as a homemaker and spending time with her daughters and five grandchildren.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bradley Olgaard; three daughters Janna Brittain, Jessica Olgaard (Joshua Griggy) and Rebecca Olgaard; five grandchildren Zackary, Jacob, Joseph, Ethan, and Amelia; mother Sylvia Macciomei; sisters Elaine Desmarais, Linda Macciomei, and Lorraine Beston; and her furbaby Hazel.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Macciomei.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.daviswatkins.com to sign the guestbook, express condolences and share memories.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Crestview Memorial.
Davis Watkins Crestview Memorial
492 E Pine Ave
Crestview, FL 32539
(850) 682-2252
Published in The Crestview News Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2019