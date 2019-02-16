Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SMSgt Joseph Scott Patricia USAF (Ret). View Sign

SMSgt. JOSEPH SCOTT PATRICIA USAF (Ret.) met his loving Savior on February 10, 2019 after a brave five-year battle with cancer. Born July 12, 1946 in Oneida, NY, Joe was raised in Sherrill, NY, son of the late Ferdinand and Ada Patricia. He graduated from Vernon Verona Sherrill High School in 1964 and earned his Associate Degree in Applied Science from the State University of New York Technical College at Cobleskill. He continued his education at Miami University-Ohio, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business. Joe joined the



Preceded in death by his parents, sister (Judith Cerio), and the love of his life (Mary Elizabeth Patricia), Joe is survived by his brother, Richard Patricia (Margie) of Las Vegas, NV, as well as four children--Shaun Denise Jones (Lance) of Corpus Christi, TX, Stacey Patricia Hall (Lonny) of Charleston, SC, Scott Aaron Patricia (Leia) of Forney, TX, Joseph Seth Patricia (Yeily) of Charlotte, NC, and one stepson, Joseph John Knight (Penny) of Crestview, FL. He also leaves nine grandchildren--Darian Kate Claybourn, Savannah Faith Hall, Austin Douglas Patricia, Shayne Anthony Jones, Jenna Mary Claybourn, Connor Blake Hall, Margaret Taylor Patricia, Joseph John Knight III, and Alexander Bryan Paxton.



A proud Italian with an incredible stubborn streak, Joe will be remembered for his patriotism, diligence, hard work, and loud, infectious laughter. He remained strong and hopeful throughout his admirable fight against cancer, and will be truly missed by his family, friends, and grandchildren, who will always remember their Poppa Joe.



Full military honors will accompany the interment at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL on July 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .

