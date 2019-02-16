Millard Eugene "Gene" Meyers, Jr., 51, of Tallahassee, passed away on February 2, 2019.
He was born in Pensacola, Florida on May 1, 1967. He was a graduate from FSU with a Bachelor's in Business Finance. Gene was also the owner of Tallahassee Home Theater. He was an avid golfer, hunter, and gardener. He was also a proud FSU sports fan.
Survivors include his mother, Olive Florine "Flo" Meyers; sister, Melody Lynn Miller (husband, Charles D.); nephew, Travis Lee Miller (wife, Shelby); great-nephews, Maverick Miller, Luke Miller, Christian Miller and Ryan Miller. He is also survived by Christian's and Ryan's mother, Kendall Allen; and Cliff Holmes, who was like a father to him.
A visitation for family and friends is from 2:00 until 4:00 PM, Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 18, 2019, at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Published in The Crestview News Bulletin on Feb. 16, 2019