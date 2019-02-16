Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Shelia is predeceased by her parents, Lloyd J. Davis and Wilma R. Hughes; and sister Karen Davis.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Richard E Russell; daughter, Jennfier (Scheideler) Ford of Deltona; sister, Sandra Nied of Tampa; sister, Cindy Thurlow of Blountville; brother, Butch Davis; sisters, Sonya Carden, Lisa Richardson, and Nancy Eddins all of Johnson City, TN.

Shelia was an educator for 35 years and Retired after 33 years in the USAF Reserve as a Senior Master Sergeant. She received the Air Force Association Ira Eaker Fellowship Award in 1992 among many other awards. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Tift College in Elementary Education in 1980 and a master's degree in Liberal Studies from Friend's University, Wichita, KS after research work in London, graduating in 2007.

Shelia was a devoted member and current Queen of Daughters of the Nile Shimron Temple 133 in Pensacola. She was also Past Queen of Zohar Temple 65 in Wichita, KS, and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Red Hat's Society, Crestview Women's Club, and an Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Crestview and life member of Air Force Sergeants Association. Her enjoyment in life was helping others, traveling in the family motor home with her husband and performing temporary duty with our Air Force Reserve to Europe and Turkey to preserve our freedoms.

A church service will be held Saturday February 16th at 11am at First Presbyterian Church in Crestview with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers we are requesting donation to be made in her name to Daughter's of the Nile Foundation



