Beverly Ann Geiger, 65, of Crestview, FL. passed away April 4, 2019. Beverly was born on October 30, 1953 at Speers Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Beverly enjoyed being a homemaker, crafting and spending time with her family.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents Ora Colen Jr. and Frances Dickerson. Also her beloved grandson Harlen Patrick Schneider.
She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, retired USAF Master Sergeant, Gregory Raymond Geiger Sr.
Five children: Tammy Feiger (Keith) of Wilmington, OH. Gregory Geiger Jr. (Tara) of Holt, FL. Lachia Hammonds (Roger) of Gantt, AL. Christopher Geiger (Tanya) of Crestview, FL. Brandon Schneider of Crestview, FL.
Eleven Grandchildren: Bradley, Justin, Heather, Brooke, Hannah, Kristin, Kayla, CJ, Taylor, Gregory and Collin.
Seven Great Grandchildren: Allionna, Maddison, Peyton, Tinley, Aria, Lilliana Rae and Leilani Mae.
Published in The Crestview News Bulletin on Apr. 12, 2019