Jerry Dotson, 73 of Baker, FL passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Jerry was born in McKinney, Texas on May 10, 1946, he moved to the area in 1962. Jerry retired from Florida Gas Transmission Company after 42 years of service. He was an avid flyer and pilot, he built and flew his own plane. He also enjoyed flying RC Model planes.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Glenn Dotson and one sister, Evelyn Roper. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Bobbie Dotson, two children, Ted & Teresa Dotson, Tracy & Tami Dotson, his three step children, David & Donna Ruffin, Tim & Nida Ruffin, Mark & Amy Gordin, one brother, Dale Dotson, one sister, Jollie Carver, ten grandchildren to include Amanda Dotson, Shannon Parnell, Amber Dean, & Brandon Robinson and ten Great grandchildren.
Services were held Sunday, August 25th.
You may leave your condolences at www.brackneyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Crestview News Bulletin on Aug. 28, 2019