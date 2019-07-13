Telmon Alfred "Pee-Wee" Parker a lifelong resident of Okaloosa County, passed away July 4, 2019, at his home in Milligan, FL. He was born May 30, 1928, in Slocomb, AL. to Daisy Belle and John Parker and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Milligan. Telmon served in the Korean War as a front line builder to help military troops in combat advance. He taught at ETA Jima Special School, Heavy Equipment usage in preparation for those serving in his infantry going to the front line. He was very proud to serve our country and to help protect our freedom. As many others, he received the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He was preceded in death by his parents Daisy Belle Walter Parker and John Parker; daughter, Cynthia Ann Parker; brothers, James Alton Parker and Johnny MCarthur Parker; sister, Annie Jean Wiseman; his wife Jeanett Parker and step-daughter Patricia Holt. Survivors include his sons, Daniel Timothy Parker (Selina); Randall Telmon Parker (Grandson Corey Parker); Step-Son Ricky Holt; sister Mary Reta Johns (Nephew Bob and Wife Angel Johns Their children Parker and Bryce) and Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, nieces, Nephews and other family members. Services were held Friday, July 12, 2019. Brackney Funeral Services are entrusted with the arrangements. www.brackneyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Crestview News Bulletin on July 13, 2019